Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 17,066 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,091 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,066 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BBN. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 557,110 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,020,000 after acquiring an additional 13,495 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 132,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,756 shares in the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 17,715 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,937,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 234,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,324,000 after acquiring an additional 16,451 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $25.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.05. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $27.49.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.117 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

