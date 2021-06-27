Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 14,406 Shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,406 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $82,566,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $78,671,000. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $31,096,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $880,588,000 after acquiring an additional 543,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,329,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 476,953 shares in the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.49, for a total transaction of $46,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,891,445.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares in the company, valued at $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

NYSE NNN opened at $47.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.10. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.41 and a twelve month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.09, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.83.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 82.87%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.