Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 65,763 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEBO. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,050,000 after purchasing an additional 15,595 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 194,952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,467,000 after purchasing an additional 16,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 127,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,574,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,225,000 after purchasing an additional 150,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director George W. Broughton sold 5,790 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $195,586.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George W. Broughton sold 4,210 shares of Peoples Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $139,814.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 124,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,323.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,828 shares of company stock valued at $363,378 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.01% of the company’s stock.

PEBO opened at $29.94 on Friday. Peoples Bancorp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.35 and a fifty-two week high of $36.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $587.54 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 23.05% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The business had revenue of $52.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.56 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Peoples Bancorp Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Peoples Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.85%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PEBO shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Hovde Group raised shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.10.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

