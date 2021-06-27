Baird Financial Group Inc. Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH)

Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 12,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 1,527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 365.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF stock opened at $229.04 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.14. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 1-year low of $87.48 and a 1-year high of $248.09.

