Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 585 Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 1.55% of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JSML. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,738,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $841,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 820.9% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,464,000.

Get Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF alerts:

Shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF stock opened at $68.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.44. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 1-year low of $43.85 and a 1-year high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JSML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.