Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (BCSF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 on July 30th

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to earn $1.36 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

Shares of BCSF opened at $16.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $8.92 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.64.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 74.93% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $49.83 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

