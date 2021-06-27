Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

