Azimuth Capital Management LLC Invests $206,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,926,199 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,349,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,505 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,958,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,434,009,000 after purchasing an additional 107,255 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,475,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $554,824,000 after purchasing an additional 84,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,409,141 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $545,735,000 after purchasing an additional 31,314 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $165.85 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.24. The company has a market cap of $34.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.65, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.96 and a 12-month high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Arthur J. Higgins purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $171.58 per share, with a total value of $171,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $583,372. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.35.

