Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth $326,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1,218.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,954 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 12,896 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Comcast by 57.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,607 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Comcast by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,199 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. HSBC raised their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.23.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 717,670 shares of company stock worth $39,636,593. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.42 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $258.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $59.11.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.31%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

