Axiom Investment Management LLC Takes $221,000 Position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new stake in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,850,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The AES in the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,216,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The AES by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,731,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,172,437,000 after purchasing an additional 680,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in The AES by 84.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,315,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,272,000 after purchasing an additional 603,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AES stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.81. The AES Co. has a one year low of $13.53 and a one year high of $29.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 26.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AES. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The AES from $30.50 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

The AES Company Profile

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

