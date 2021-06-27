Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG)

Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,907 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the 4th quarter valued at $104,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

Get First Majestic Silver alerts:

Shares of NYSE AG opened at $15.76 on Friday. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $24.01. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.04 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.40.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The mining company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.04). First Majestic Silver had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $100.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%.

AG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from $20.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Majestic Silver has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.83.

First Majestic Silver Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR).

Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.