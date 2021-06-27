Axiom Investment Management LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 46,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 40,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Hecla Mining by 16.7% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hecla Mining by 38.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the period. Finally, SCP Investment LP raised its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. SCP Investment LP now owns 20,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.00 to $7.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $8.95 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

In related news, VP David C. Sienko sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $559,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director George R. Nethercutt, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Hecla Mining stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,325.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 897,568 shares of company stock worth $7,941,670 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HL stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.08, a P/E/G ratio of 41.35 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $210.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.55 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hecla Mining will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is 125.00%.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

