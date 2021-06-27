Axiom Investment Management LLC Invests $250,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,173 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $654,975,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,166,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $984,704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265,577 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $618,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,087,167 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,281,000 after purchasing an additional 473,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,955.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.06, for a total value of $839,177.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,510,313.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,089 shares of company stock worth $1,527,127. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $194.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.44. The firm has a market cap of $50.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.68. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $185.32 and a fifty-two week high of $306.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.61% and a net margin of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VRTX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $262.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.90.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator, or CFTR, gene.

