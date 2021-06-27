Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $1,509,000. Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $234,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 313.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,792 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 140.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 70.0% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 177,331 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 73,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $20.25 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $561,920.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Monday, March 15th. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.78.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

