Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Position Reduced by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 35,163 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. 95.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Susquehanna raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems to a “positive” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Axalta Coating Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.78.

In related news, SVP Barry S. Snyder sold 17,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $561,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,296 shares in the company, valued at $2,089,472. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.43. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $20.25 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.94%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Company Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Read More: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.