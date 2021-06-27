Aviva PLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,946 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MSA Safety in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 111.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

NYSE MSA opened at $164.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $164.08. MSA Safety Incorporated has a twelve month low of $105.96 and a twelve month high of $172.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.56 and a beta of 0.91.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.58%. The firm had revenue of $308.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is an increase from MSA Safety’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. MSA Safety’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other MSA Safety news, Director Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 675 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.31, for a total transaction of $114,284.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,642,141.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.33.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA).

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.