Aviva PLC Takes $1.11 Million Position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PHAT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares in the company, valued at $41,374,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David A. Socks sold 36,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $1,184,643.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,238 shares of company stock worth $7,085,033. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PHAT opened at $35.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.45.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

