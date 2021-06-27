Aviva PLC Sells 6,164 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Aviva PLC lowered its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. 19.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tootsie Roll Industries alerts:

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $34.39 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $58.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.49 and a beta of -0.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. This is a positive change from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 17th.

Tootsie Roll Industries Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products primarily in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, Nik-L-Nip, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

Featured Article: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.