Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 28,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 502,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 85,336 shares during the last quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. now owns 44,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 24,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,354,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,938,000 after acquiring an additional 307,218 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in The AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in The AZEK by 97.2% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 6,030 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bobby Gentile sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $520,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 305,423 shares of company stock valued at $13,856,106 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AZEK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The AZEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.47.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $41.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -63.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.72.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $293.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 8.82% and a negative net margin of 8.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

