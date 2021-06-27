Aviva PLC Makes New $1.11 Million Investment in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PHAT. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $35.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.45. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.17.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.15. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 14,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total transaction of $560,112.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,080,843 shares in the company, valued at $41,374,670.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi sold 9,353 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $337,736.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 199,238 shares of company stock worth $7,085,033. 39.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PHAT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

