Aviva PLC Grows Stake in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,779 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,715 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in NovaGold Resources were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NG. Public Investment Fund lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,137,695 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $156,052,000 after acquiring an additional 3,137,084 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $22,508,000. Exor Capital LLP lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 8,353,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889,543 shares during the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,157,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,107,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 385,313 shares during the last quarter. 49.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NovaGold Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSEAMERICAN NG opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 119.02 and a quick ratio of 119.02. The company has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.10. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.10.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NovaGold Resources news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 19,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total value of $183,381.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 77,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,660.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 95,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $930,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

About NovaGold Resources

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. It primarily owns 50% interest in the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

Featured Article: What does an outperform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NovaGold Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovaGold Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.