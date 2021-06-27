Aviva PLC Decreases Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Aviva PLC lowered its stake in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

FLO opened at $24.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.71. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.55 and a 12 month high of $25.48. The company has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.28.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.12%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

See Also: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.