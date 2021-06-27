Aviva PLC Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 41.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,064 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,412,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $738,151,000 after buying an additional 139,803 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $432,602,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,187,000 after buying an additional 5,620 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 502,520 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,277,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ UTHR opened at $180.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.62. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $98.37 and a 12 month high of $212.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 6.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.51.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total transaction of $778,126.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UTHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.