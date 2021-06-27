Aviva PLC Cuts Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Aviva PLC trimmed its position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 86.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,673 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.14, for a total transaction of $1,617,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Watsco from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $185.00 to $218.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Watsco from $244.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $260.60.

Shares of WSO opened at $280.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Watsco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.51 and a 52 week high of $307.81.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.48. Watsco had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 8.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.78. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 111.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, including gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

