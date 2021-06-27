Avid Bioservices (CDMO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 29th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CDMO opened at $25.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -836.39 and a beta of 2.22. Avid Bioservices has a 12-month low of $5.89 and a 12-month high of $25.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.59.

Get Avid Bioservices alerts:

CDMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Avid Bioservices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avid Bioservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Avid Bioservices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avid Bioservices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.