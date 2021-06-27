Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $467,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1,156.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 591.3% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Conagra Brands news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 2,811,853 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $105,725,672.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $1,875,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 106,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,850.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,872,853 shares of company stock worth $108,014,113 in the last ninety days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.65 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.55 and a 12-month high of $39.34. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.54.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is currently 48.25%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

