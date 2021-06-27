Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI stock opened at $92.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.19.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.42 per share, for a total transaction of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

