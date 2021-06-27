Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $429,000 Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,062 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,474,838.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OHI. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

OHI stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

