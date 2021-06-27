Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $360,000 Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 36.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Vector Group by 4,129.4% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 10,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $152,115.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,846,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,552,612.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $13.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98. Vector Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $15.30. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $543.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.79%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.91%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VGR shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vector Group in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, May 8th.

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Montego, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

