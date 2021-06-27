Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Grows Position in WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of WD-40 by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in WD-40 by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,813 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDFC opened at $258.34 on Friday. WD-40 has a one year low of $183.55 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.97.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.08). WD-40 had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The business had revenue of $111.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that WD-40 will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. WD-40’s payout ratio is currently 65.45%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of WD-40 from $353.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

