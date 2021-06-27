Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 289 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,475 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,540 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 79.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PXD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Securities decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.63.

NYSE:PXD opened at $165.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of -57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.96. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a negative net margin of 6.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.10%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 136.59%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

