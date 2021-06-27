Avalon Investment & Advisory Makes New Investment in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,624 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 24,544 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 343,030 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $44,628,000 after acquiring an additional 30,450 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners bought a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $857,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 614.0% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 31,273 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $4,069,000 after buying an additional 26,893 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Citrix Systems alerts:

CTXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $143.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Citrix Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citrix Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.89.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.55, for a total transaction of $93,244.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,064,133.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mark J. Schmitz sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.05, for a total transaction of $152,125.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock worth $3,298,462 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $115.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.15. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.26 and a 52 week high of $173.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.91, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.18.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.74 million. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 547.90% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 35.49%.

About Citrix Systems

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

See Also: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Citrix Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citrix Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.