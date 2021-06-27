Avalon Investment & Advisory Decreases Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Avalon Investment & Advisory reduced its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 26.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,839 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,487,293 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after acquiring an additional 247,115 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 56,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 21.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHLX stock opened at $14.59 on Friday. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.80.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 113.83% and a return on equity of 90.23%. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.20%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHLX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

