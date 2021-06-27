Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives $88.26 Average PT from Brokerages

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.26.

A number of research firms have commented on ATHM. CLSA lowered shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $109.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autohome from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM opened at $64.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.54. Autohome has a 12 month low of $61.38 and a 12 month high of $147.67. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.54.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The information services provider reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $5.13. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The firm had revenue of $281.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Autohome’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.9% during the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 6,176,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,102,000 after acquiring an additional 113,156 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,055,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $284,966,000 after acquiring an additional 41,997 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth about $251,577,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,656,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $247,761,000 after buying an additional 100,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Autohome by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,569,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $250,910,000 after buying an additional 332,242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers. It provides media services, including automaker advertising services and regional marketing campaigns; and leads generation services comprising dealer subscription services, advertising services for individual dealers, and used automobile listing and other platform-based services.

