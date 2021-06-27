Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Autodesk’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.12. Autodesk posted earnings of $0.98 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.01. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $8.01. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADSK. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Autodesk from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on Autodesk from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.86.

In related news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 9,342 shares of company stock worth $2,577,407 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.1% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,432 shares of the software company’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 13,946 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the software company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,511 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. 86.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $288.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Autodesk has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.22. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.34.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

