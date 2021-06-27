Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC) Insider Purchases A$15,370.00 in Stock

Australian Gold and Copper Limited (ASX:AGC) insider Glen Diemar acquired 106,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of A$15,370.00 ($10,978.57).

Australian Gold and Copper Company Profile

Australian Gold and Copper Ltd., an exploration company, focuses on the exploration and development of multi-asset gold portfolio in Australia. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and base metals. It holds 100% interest in the Moorefield project that comprise two granted exploration licenses covering an area of 481.5 square kilometers; Gundagai project, which consists of an exploration license covering an area of 265 square kilometers; and Cargelligo project that include an exploration license covering an area of 227 square kilometers located in Lachlan Fold Belt in New South Wales.

