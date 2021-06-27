AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,065 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 12.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 139,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,181 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 190.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 7,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 4,941 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,857,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $207,566,000 after acquiring an additional 69,052 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 165,361 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 79.2% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 297,656 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after acquiring an additional 131,542 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.89. 27,975,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,288,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.17. The company has a market capitalization of $206.27 billion, a PE ratio of -82.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.35 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.29.

In other news, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at $5,052,691.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John T. Stankey acquired 34,614 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

