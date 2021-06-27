Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) Holdings Trimmed by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,838 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Atrion by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,043 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atrion by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,299 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $84,325,000 after acquiring an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $606.13 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $620.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 0.09. Atrion Co. has a 1 year low of $567.00 and a 1 year high of $745.00.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.17 million during the quarter. Atrion had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 21.61%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

Atrion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications in the United States, Germany, and internationally. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

