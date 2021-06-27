Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 153.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 270,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 164,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.93% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $16,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,534,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 22,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $1,378,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,540 shares of company stock valued at $4,339,796. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAWW shares. Truist started coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $68.18 on Friday. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.36 and a 1 year high of $76.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $861.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.70 million. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 12.45%. The company’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 12.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

