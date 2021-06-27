Atalaya Mining’s (ATYM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Atalaya Mining (LON:ATYM) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 500 ($6.53) price target on the stock.

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 310 ($4.05) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 333.29. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 143 ($1.87) and a 52 week high of GBX 365.40 ($4.77). The company has a market cap of £428.45 million and a P/E ratio of 8.16.

In other Atalaya Mining news, insider Hui (“Harry”) Liu sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 356 ($4.65), for a total transaction of £17,800 ($23,255.81).

Atalaya Mining Company Profile

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Read More: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.