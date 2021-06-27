AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by HBK Sorce Advisory LLC

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 27,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.7% during the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 37,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 16.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 8th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73. The company has a market capitalization of $155.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 41.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

