ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux lowered shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ASAZY. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

ASAZY stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.24. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The stock has a market cap of $33.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

