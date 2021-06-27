Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its stake in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,317 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $30,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology during the first quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZPN opened at $140.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 5.42. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.55 and a 12-month high of $162.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.06). Aspen Technology had a net margin of 45.30% and a return on equity of 55.65%. The firm had revenue of $162.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.83.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.36, for a total transaction of $83,248.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,630.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 8,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $1,253,984.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,773.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,098 shares of company stock valued at $8,052,793 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

