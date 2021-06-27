Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Aspen Group (ASX:APZ) declared a final dividend on Friday, June 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, August 19th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Aspen Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.59, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.51.

About Aspen Group

Formed in 2001, Aspen Group is an ASX listed property group strategically focused on providing Âvalue for moneyÂ accommodation. The accommodation sector is considered to have positive long term structural characteristics, with an enduring customer need and effective capital utilisation. Aspen has been a leading owner and manager of holiday and accommodation parks since 2004.

