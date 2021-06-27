ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $768.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ASML is a world leader in the manufacture of advanced technology systems for the semiconductor industry. The company offers an integrated portfolio for manufacturing complex integrated circuits. ASML designs, develops, integrates, markets and services advanced systems used by customers the major global semiconductor manufacturers to create chips that power a wide array of electronic, communications and information technology products. “

Get ASML alerts:

ASML has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of ASML from $610.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a hold rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $618.00.

ASML stock opened at $686.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $288.08 billion, a PE ratio of 54.29, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $662.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML has a 1 year low of $343.25 and a 1 year high of $710.97.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.37% and a return on equity of 33.91%. The business’s revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ASML will post 15.33 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASML. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of ASML by 140.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of ASML by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of ASML by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,276,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in shares of ASML by 111.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 7,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Further Reading: What are the components of an earnings report?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASML (ASML)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.