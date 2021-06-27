ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by Nomura

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by Nomura from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE:ASX opened at $8.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. ASE Technology has a 52 week low of $3.88 and a 52 week high of $9.00.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. ASE Technology had a net margin of 6.47% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ASE Technology will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ASE Technology by 129.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the first quarter valued at $61,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in ASE Technology by 155.2% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 9,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 5.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA), flip chip chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

