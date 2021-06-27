Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) Position Increased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) by 66.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.20% of Armada Hoffler Properties worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHH. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 54.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 8,772 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $1,617,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 460,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 21,389 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,324,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,613,000 after purchasing an additional 384,454 shares during the last quarter. 62.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AHH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

Shares of Armada Hoffler Properties stock opened at $13.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.99 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 9.04% and a return on equity of 5.80%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Armada Hoffler Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.