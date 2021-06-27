Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $86.59 Million

Brokerages forecast that Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) will announce $86.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Arlo Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $87.80 million and the lowest is $85.07 million. Arlo Technologies reported sales of $66.63 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Arlo Technologies will report full-year sales of $414.57 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $411.77 million to $416.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $456.79 million, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $473.68 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Arlo Technologies.

Get Arlo Technologies alerts:

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.18. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 51.54%. The business had revenue of $82.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.28 million.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other news, CFO Gordon Mattingly sold 23,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $137,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 652,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,906,570.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARLO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,138,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,001,000 after buying an additional 3,713,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,668,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,479,000 after buying an additional 846,048 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,537,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,736,000 after buying an additional 651,359 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arlo Technologies by 555.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 625,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 530,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arlo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,802,000. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

ARLO stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,746. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $10.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.55. The stock has a market cap of $578.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.76.

Arlo Technologies Company Profile

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision; Arlo Chime, a product that plugs into standard wall outlet and pairs with the Arlo Audio Doorbell to play various ringtones or act as a siren; and Arlo Ultra, an integrated spotlight and crystal-clear two-way audio with advanced noise cancellations camera.

Read More: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arlo Technologies (ARLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arlo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arlo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.