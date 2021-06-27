Arionum (ARO) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Arionum (CURRENCY:ARO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 27th. One Arionum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Arionum has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Arionum has a total market cap of $105,448.97 and $26.00 worth of Arionum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32,987.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,824.07 or 0.05529636 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $453.82 or 0.01375743 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.44 or 0.00383286 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00120959 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $201.80 or 0.00611749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.41 or 0.00386246 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006338 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00039035 BTC.

About Arionum

ARO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-512 hashing algorithm. Arionum’s total supply is 545,399,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,429,300 coins. The Reddit community for Arionum is https://reddit.com/r/Arionum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arionum’s official Twitter account is @ArionumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Arionum is www.arionum.com . The official message board for Arionum is forum.arionum.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Arionum offers a secure electronic payments system that makes it easy to integrate with new and existing PHP applications. Web developers who already understand PHP can easily build new blockchain-based applications or integrate Arionum into their existing applications. Arionum is able to autoscale without degraded performance. It offers a fixed 0.25% fee on all transactions (max 10 ARO) and has a dynamic transaction limit per block allowing it to keep up with a growing number of transactions. Arionum has no pre-mined coins, an 8-year mining period, no developer fees, and a unique HYBRID mining system that shares rewards with CPU miners, GPU miners, and masternodes. One of the main advantages of Arionum is that it was fully coded from scratch in PHP, one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Any PHP developer in the world can now create apps on top of the blockchain using the tools they are already familiar with. “

Buying and Selling Arionum

