Argus Boosts Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target to $230.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) had its target price lifted by Argus from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

MRNA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Moderna from $234.00 to $231.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $164.65.

Shares of NASDAQ MRNA opened at $219.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 175.95, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna has a 52-week low of $54.21 and a 52-week high of $227.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $183.39.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The business’s revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Moderna will post 24.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,976,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,248,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,563,856.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.65, for a total value of $1,098,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,117,910 shares of company stock valued at $284,549,708 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MRNA. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Moderna by 380.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Park Capital Group purchased a new position in Moderna during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

